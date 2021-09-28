‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Peter Farrelly’s Apple Original Adds Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux And Kyle Allen

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick), Will Ropp (The Way Back), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) and Kyle Allen (West Side Story) are the latest additions to The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the Apple Original Film from director Peter Farrelly and Skydance Media.

The four actors will star alongside previously announced cast members Zac Efron and Russell Crowe.

Pic is based on Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, which became a New York Times bestseller upon its publication last year. It tells the true story of Donohue, who left New York for Vietnam in 1967 to track down and share a few beers with his childhood friends while they were serving in combat.

Picking, Allen and Renaux will play Rick Duggan, Bobby Pappas and Tommy Collins, the three childhood friends of Efron’s Chickie who are serving in the Army, when he comes overseas to visit them. Ropp joins the cast as Kevin McLoone, another friend of Chickie’s from the Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood who runs into him during his journey.

Farrelly adapted the script for the film with Brian Currie and Pete Jones. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers.

The latest from the two-time Oscar winner behind Green Book joins a slate of anticipated films set for release by Apple, including Tom Hanks starrer Finch; Swan Song, starring and produced by Mahershala Ali; Antoine Fuqua thriller Emancipation, starring and produced by Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, led by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand and more.

Picking is represented by CAA, Viewpoint and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Ropp is repped by Gersh & Corner Booth Entertainment; Renaux by Luber Roklin Entertainment, The Artists Partnership and The Unseen. Allen is with UTA, Management 360, imPRint and attorneys Steve Warren & Huy Nguyen.