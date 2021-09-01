‘The Girls On The Bus’: Series Adaptation Of Amy Chozick’s Book Moves From Netflix To The CW

The Girls On The Bus, Greg Berlanti and Julie Plec’s drama series adaptation of Amy Chozick’s best-seller Chasing Hilary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling, is now in the works at The CW after being dropped by Netflix, Deadline confirmed.

In August 2019, Netflix ordered the drama, which also hails from Warner Bros. Television. For a decade, award-winning New York Times journalist Chozick chronicled Clinton’s pursuit of the presidency, including her unsuccessful 2008 and 2016 campaigns. While the book provides a candid and rollicking first-hand account of the Clinton 2016 campaign’s unraveling and her surprising loss to Donald Trump, the TV series is not about Clinton or the 2016 U.S. presidential election and will feature fictional candidates.

Plec and Chozick will pen the scrip, which will be reworked for The CW audience.

The series draws inspiration from The Girls On the Bus chapter in the book, which is a take on the famous 1973 book The Boys On the Bus, about the male reporters who used to dominate the campaign trail.

The Girls On the Bus chronicles four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way.

Plec and Chozick executive produce alongside Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions and Plec’s My So-Called Company produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.