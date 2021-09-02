‘The Girl From Plainville’ Adds Liz Hannah, Zetna Fuentes & Pippa Bianco As Directors For Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville has rounded out its directors for the upcoming limited series, starring Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, Chloë Sevigny and Norbert Leo Butz. Series co-creator Liz Hannah (The Post, Mindhunters), Zetna Fuentes (The Nevers, Ray Donovan) and Pippa Bianco (Share, Euphoria) will join previously announced helmer Lisa Cholodenko (Unbelievable, Olive Kitteridge). The series hails from Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Hannah will direct one of the eight episodes, Fuentes and Bianco will direct two episodes each and Cholodenko will direct three.

Written by Hannah and Macmanus and produced by UCP, The Girl From Plainville stars Fanning as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Hannah and Macmanus serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Hannah, a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award nominee and WGA Award winner, is also an Executive Producer of Hulu’s upcoming limited series The Dropout. Hannah is repped by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.

Fuentes is an NAACP Image Award and three-time Daytime Emmy nominated television and theater director. She is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.

Bianco is a Sundance Film Festival Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award winner and Premier Prix de la Cinéfondation winner at Cannes Film Festival. She is repped by WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Cholodenko is repped by ICM Partners and attorney David Colden.