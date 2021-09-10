Lena Headey To Produce TV Adaptation Of ‘The Girl And The Goddess’ With Boat Rocker

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey will produce a series adaptation of Nikita Gill’s The Girl and the Goddess with Boat Rocker.

The Girl and the Goddess follows Paro as she embarks on the newest chapter of her life at a London university. As Paro’s world opens up to new possibilities, she must also face the trauma of her past — a place brought to vivid life through flashbacks to young Paro in India as her society is torn apart by Partition.

Paro is guided by numerous Hindu deities who provide a framework for each episode as they navigate her through the trials of childhood and teenage discovery, her search for meaning and, ultimately, empowerment. It’s a tale of a young queer woman of color realizing her power in the world, both in spite of where she grew up and precisely because of where she grew up.

Headey, whose Peephole Productions has a first-look deal with the American Rust and Invasion producer, will exec produce alongside Gill, Peephole Productions’ Tina Thor and Boat Rocker’s Katie O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell.

It is the latest project Headey is working on with the studio, having signed up to star in and exec produce its series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel Beacon 23 for Spectrum Originals and AMC. She is also attached to voice a character and co-produce Boat Rocker’s adaptation of Scary Stories for Young Foxes as an animated miniseries.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Lena and Peephole Productions to bring Nikita’s beautiful story to the screen,” said Katie O’Connell Marsh, Vice-Chair, Boat Rocker Studios. “We know that global audiences will be as captivated by the powerful and original storytelling as we are.”

“I’ve long been in love with Nikita’s words, The Girl and the Goddess is a tale that just begs to be seen and celebrated,” said Headey. “I’m so excited that we now get to tell this story.”

“I’m delighted to be working with Lena, Peephole and Boat Rocker to bring my deeply personal tale The Girl and the Goddess to life,” added Gill. “They’re an absolute dream team.”

Headey is repped by CAA and TMT Entertainment Group. Gill’s deal was brokered by Penelope Killick at David Higham Associates.