The Game Awards Sets Return To Live, In-Person Ceremony At Microsoft Theater

The Game Awards will return once again to the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles for its first live and in-person event since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic. The annual gaming event will take place Thursday, December 9 with creator and executive producer Geoff Keighley set to host.

“We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games,” said Keighley. “Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium.”

Since the inaugural ceremony in 2014, The Game Awards has brought together the gaming industry to honor and celebrate the year’s most notable games – ranging from marquee titles from revered publishers to first releases from indie studios. Through the years, The Game Awards have also become a platform for exclusive looks at highly-anticipated gaming titles and entertainment projects inspired by video games.

The Game Awards, which have been held at the Microsoft Theater since 2015, will also bring back its orchestra, conducted by Lorne Balfe for its traditional medley of Game of The Year contenders themes.

Nominations, presenters, performers and guest appearances will be announced at a later date.

At last year’s virtual ceremony Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us II won big, sweeping seven categories including Game of The Year. Additional winners of the The Game Awards 2020 were Supergiant’s Hades, Nintendo’s Animal Crossing, Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima and Inner Sloth’s Among Us. Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, John David Washington and Christopher Nolan were among the show’s presenters.

As with previous iterations, The Game Awards 2021 will be distributed as a free global 4K UHD livestream globally across more than 40 video, social and gaming platforms including YouTube and Twitch. The 2020 ceremony set a record with its 83 million livestreams.

The Game Awards is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. LeRoy Bennett is creative director, and Richard Preuss is director.