‘The Flight Attendant’: Cheryl Hines, Mae Martin & Margaret Cho Among S2 Guest Stars As HBO Max Series Adds Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez & JJ Soria As Series Regulars

The Flight Attendant will expand its cast for Season 2 as Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Mae Martin (Feel Good) Margaret Cho (Good on Paper) and others join as recurring, and Mo McRae (Rebel), Callie Hernandez (One of These Days)and JJ Soria (Gentefied) board the Emmy-nominated comedy as series regulars.

Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest), Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) will also recur opposite stars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez.

(L-R) Jessie Ennis Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo

Season two of The Flight Attendant finds Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. Season two has begun production and will be shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

The Flight Attendant is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.

Just this past Emmys season, The Flight Attendant scored eight nominations and one honor for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

McRae will portray Benjamin Berry, a career CIA officer who may have a bad habit of getting a little too involved with his assets.

Hernandez will play Gabrielle Diaz, a quick-tempered and calculating bounty hunter whose impulse control issues often get in the way of her job.

Soria joins the cast as Esteban Diaz, Gabrielle’s partner and lover who tries to keep a level head and stay focused on the job, but often gets just as heated as his girlfriend.

Hines will recur as Dot Karlson.

Ennis will play Jenny.

Martin takes on Grace St. James

Cho will appear as Utada.

Cabrera will join the cast as Marco.

Lastly, Aghdashloo will appear as Brenda.

