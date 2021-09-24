‘Don’t Think Twice’ Distrib Film Arcade Picks Up Indie Pic ‘Small Time’ With ‘The Flight Attendant’ Star

EXCLUSIVE: Indie distributor The Film Arcade has acquired North American rights to distribute Small Time, written and directed by Niav Conty, and exec-produced by Oscar nominee Oren Moverman (The Messenger).

The film stars Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) Holter Graham (Maximum Overdrive) and Kevin Loreque (Pose).

Conty wrote the story based on a childhood memory and shot the film over the course of three years, allowing time for the young lead to grow up between each act. Lead actress Marshall, a SAG Award Ensemble Nominee for The Flight Attendant, plays Emma, a young girl growing up in rural America in the shadow of the opioid crisis and the “war on terror.” Tossed from one challenge to the next, innocent Emma journeys through the complexities of home, family, faith, and friendship.

Conty also acted as cinematographer, producer and co-editor on Small Time, which marks her feature debut. John J.A. Jannone composed the score and also produced.

Pic will debut on virtual cinema and digital platforms on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2021.

The Film Arcade handles its own theatrical releasing and has a home entertainment deal with Universal. The company has previously released Mike Birbiglia’s sophomore film Don’t Think Twice, which has taken more than $4M at the U.S. box office, Family and Being Frank. They also produced The Amazing Johnnathan, which was acquired by Hulu.

“This story is, fundamentally, about America and its internal contradictions. Like a mirage, one America shimmers before us while we stumble over another. It’s also about childhood, and personhood: what shapes the people we become and what shapes us as a nation,” said Conty.

“Small Time is a somewhat deceptive title for such a hugely accomplished film that boasts Niav Conty’s extraordinary talents as a writer/director/cinematographer/editor. For me, this film represents the best of what American independent filmmaking has to offer – in spirit and vision,” stated Moverman.

“We are thrilled to be working with the immensely talented Niav Conty on her debut feature. We were immediately taken by Audrey Grace Marshall’s performance within a story that poignantly depicts the trauma of growing up within the opioid crisis,” commented Natalie Whalen, Head of Acquisition, The Film Arcade.