UK Series ‘The First Team’, ‘Life’ & ‘High & Dry’ To Premiere On Tubi As Part Of BBC Studios Deal

Tubi is set to premiere a handful of British comedies and dramas as part of a bumper deal with distributor BBC Studios.

The Fox-owned AVOD service will debut Will Arnett-fronted soccer comedy The First Team, from the creators of The Inbetweeners, Life, from Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett and Channel 4 series High & Dry from Baby Cow as part of the arrangement, which includes over 400 hours of programming.

The new series will begin airing from September 15.

The deal also includes library titles such as Antiques Roadshow, Atlantis, Misfits, Monarch of the Glen, The Musketeers, Primeval and Robin Hood.

“We are thrilled to begin our first-ever partnership with BBC Studios, showcasing the best in British creative talent,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Viewers can now instantly access a wide cross-section of celebrated BBC content, including three series debuting on Tubi in the U.S.”

Dina Vangelisti, EVP, Content Sales, BBC Studios added, “BBC Studios has a growing footprint in the Americas, and we continue to explore news ways to meet our customers on their favorite services. The partnership with Tubi signifies a dedication to increasing our presence on AVOD platforms, expanding awareness of our powerhouse content catalog as well as bringing fresh programming to new audiences.”