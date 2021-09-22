‘The Endgame’ Starring Morena Baccarin & Ryan Michelle Bathe From Nicholas Wootton, Jake Coburn & Julie Plec Picked Up To Series At NBC

NBC has handed a series order to bank heist drama The Endgame, starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe.

The drama comes from Nick Wootton, Jake Coburn and Julie Plec. Universal TV is the studio.

Written by Chuck and Scorpion exec producer Wootton and Quantico EP Coburn, the formerly untitled project is high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Homeland alum Baccarin plays Federova, while First Wives Club’s Bathe plays Turner. The cast also includes Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds and Mark D. Espinoza.

2021 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

Wootton will exec produce The Endgame via his Nicholas Wootton Productions, Coburn, exec produces via his Jake Coburn Productions, Plec exec produces along with Emily Cummins via her My So-Called Company and Justin Lin, who directed the pilot exec produces with Andrew Schneider via his Perfect Storm Entertainment.

It’s not clear whether the series will air in the 2021-22 broadcast season, which includes new dramas including La Brea and Ordinary Joe.

The pilot was ordered in April and was one of two pilot orders made in 2021, the other being wedding island disaster thriller Getaway exec produced by The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox, which is still awaiting a decision.

2021-22 NBC New Series