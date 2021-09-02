‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Returns For Final Season With Vaccinated Audience; Jennifer Aniston & Kim Kardashian West Among Guests

The Ellen DeGeneres Show returns for its 19th and final season on Monday September 13.

The show comes back for its last run with a fully vaccinated studio audience and a plethora of celebrity guests set to wave the veteran talk show off.

Jennifer Aniston, who was the show’s very first guest in 2003, will kick off the show with Jimmy Kimmel, while Kim Kardashian West will sit down for the first time since ending Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons during the premiere week.

Other guests will include Melissa McCarthy, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Julianne Moore, and Melissa Etheridge.

They will be joined by a full studio audience for the first time since the pandemic hit. More than 155,000 requests came in to be in the crowd, which will follow all health and safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines.

DeGeneres is set to walk down memory lane during the final season, checking in on many of the human interest stories that she shared as well as reminiscing about past celebrity appearances.

Her departure was revealed in May, and while DeGeneres had a long reign as daytime’s top entertainment talk show and a slew of Daytime Emmys, the show struggled during the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 season, with its ratings falling 40% year-to-year with a string of reports about a toxic workplace and the departure of longtime executive producers.

Warner Bros Telepictures produces.