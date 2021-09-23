‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy & A World Of Cats

Studiocanal, Film4, Shoebox, SunnyMarch and Amazon Studios have released the full trailer for The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, the period film that traces the story of the titular English painter who specialized in exaggerated cartoons of wide-eyed felines. Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy star for director Will Sharpe. Check out a look at the Wain world in the video above.

The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain world premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, and then headed to the Toronto fest. Amazon will release theatrically in the U.S. on October 22, and via Prime Video on November 5. Studiocanal will release theatrically in its territories — the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand — early in 2022.

The film spans from the late 1800s to the 1930s and centers on forgotten British artist Wain, a brilliant but troubled soul, whose fascination with the mysteries of the world is complicated and deepened when he meets the love of his life Emily (Foy).

In Deadline’s review, Anna Smith called the film “witty” and “poignant.” She wrote that both leads “put in sweet, funny performances that will win over audiences before a tragedy looms.”

Also starring are Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Sharon Rooney, Aimee Lou Wood, Hayley Squires, Stacy Martin, Phoebe Nicholls, Adeel Akhtar, Asim Chaudhry, Richard Ayoade, Julian Barratt and Sophia di Martino. Taika Waititi, Nick Cave and Olivia Colman also appear in the film, with Colman providing narration.



The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’s story is by Simon Stephenson (Luca, Paddington 2) with screenplay by Stephenson and Sharpe. Shoebox Films and SunnyMarch produce with Studiocanal and Film4 financing. Studiocanal has sold the title worldwide.

Here’s a new poster: