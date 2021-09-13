‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Moves Into New Studio Following Summer Hiatus

Trevor Noah is officially leaving his apartment to move The Daily Show into a new studio.

The late-night host and his team will move into the ViacomCBS headquarters at 1515 Broadway in New York City to film the nightly talkshow starting tonight, Monday September 13.

Noah dropped hints last week that he was moving out of his place during an appearance on The Tonight Show, saying that his neighbors will be happy with the new arrangement.

It comes after a year and a half of filming the show from the corner of Noah’s apartment. No word yet whether the comedian will ditch his colorful hoodies and be back in a suit.

Before the pandemic, The Daily Show filmed the show at their own studio at 733 11th Avenue.

Noah and his team are the last of the nightly talkshows to move back to the studio following the pandemic, with the likes of The Tonight Show, The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show and Late Night all returning over the last few months.

He will be joined in the studio by correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. along with contributors Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.

Comedy Central said that while the show, which has a new logo (left), will drop the Social Distancing moniker but will attempt to hold onto the “intimacy” and “creative elements” of the show over the last 18 months.

The ViacomCBS network added that the studio will include “state-of-the-art production capabilities” that will allow the show to “create and deliver a greater range of content across all platforms”.

Joining Noah in his first week back after a two month summer break, will be guests including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday, followed by Gabrielle Union, Carmelo Anthony and LeVar Burton.

“Just like the rest of the world we’re excited to leave our homes and get back to working in the same space as other human beings,” said Trevor Noah. “We’re not 100% back to normal yet but we’re gonna make the best of it and enjoy making the show from the heart of Times Square.”