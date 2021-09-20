‘The Crown’: Netflix Wins First Drama Series Emmy As Part Of Royal Rout

Netflix finally snagged its first major scripted series Emmy after The Crown won the Outstanding Drama Series category.

The royal drama, which scored 24 nominations, beat The Boys, Bridgerton, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and This Is Us as part of a major Emmys rout.

The drama win is a hugely significant moment for Netflix. The streamer had never won a top series Emmy, having secured 30 nominations for best drama, comedy and limited series over the last eight years. In fact, Hulu is the only streamer to have won best drama for The Handmaid’s Tale.

Creator Peter Morgan, who revealed that they start shooting in the morning, said, “We’re going to have a party now. I’m lost for words and I’m very very grateful.”

The main drama series win is the culmination of a massive night for The Crown, taking its total for the year to 11, equal to its Netflix sibling The Queen’s Gambit.

This included creator Peter Morgan winning his first Emmy for Writing for a Drama Series. It was followed by a Directing for a Drama Series win for New Zealand director Jessica Hobbs, the rare non-Brit Crown winner.

Gillian Anderson then won Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Margaret Thatcher, while Tobias Menzies won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

These wins were followed by Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II, winning Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles, winning Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The majestic drama won for its fourth season, which focused on Prince Charles, and his rocky marriage to Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin. The period series was considered the frontrunner this year as a result of the end of Game of Thrones, which won four out of the last five years, and the pandemic-related delay of the third season of Succession.

Most of the cast and crew were in London for their own Emmys party at Soho House, apart from O’Connor who was at the ceremony.

Last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, it won for Picture Editing, Cinematography, and Casting, while Claire For won for Guest Actress in a Drama Series on Sunday for her flashback portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown is produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. It is exec produced by Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox with Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison and Oona O Beirn as producers.