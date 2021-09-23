‘The Conners’ Pays Tribute To Norm Macdonald In Live Season 4 Premiere

The Conners’ live Season 4 premiere was dedicated to Norm Macdonald, a longtime member of the Roseanne family.

The former SNL Weekend Update anchor, who recently died at the age of 61 after a long, private battle with cancer, was a writer on Roseanne in the early1990s and served as a consulting producer on the Roseanne 2018 revival, which spun off The Conners. In addition to the main Conners cast, Macdonald also worked closely during both stints with former Roseanne executive producer Bruce Helford, executive producer/showrunner on both the Roseanne revival and The Conners.

Following Macdonald’s death, Helford shared with Deadline fond memories of Macdonald who also worked with The Conners’ Laurie Metclaf and Helford on his series The Norm Show.

The Conners, ABC’s top comedy series had its second live episode with the Season 4 following the live show on the night of the New Hemisphere primaries. In the opener, the cast of the blue-collar family sitcom performed live for both the East and West Coast broadcasts, joined by guest stars, including Brian Austin Green and Katey Sagal, as well as virtual appearances by fans.