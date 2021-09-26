‘The Conjuring’: Farmhouse That Inspired James Wan Horror Film On Sale For $1.2 Million

With Halloween just around the corner, the house that inspired James Wan’s 2013 film The Conjuring is up for grabs.

Rhode Island realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby’s has put the Burrillville, RI property on the market for $1.2 million. The spooky 19th century home featuring three bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms sits on eight acres of land, occupying 3000 square feet.

Wan’s horror pic starring Vera Farming and Patrick Wilson followed paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, as they probed the house for demons and spirits in 1971. Ever since the film’s debut in 2013, the house has gained mainstream popularity, helping to launch a widespread franchise that is now called The Conjuring Universe.

In its listing, Mott and Chace Sotheby’s was honest about what to expect from the house on 1677 Round Top Road. “To this day, countless happenings have been reported,” they wrote. “The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows.”

Cory and Jennifer Heinzen were the property’s most recent owners, having purchased it in 2019. In an interview with NBC 10 WJAR, the former recounted strange occurrences like “doors opening and closing on their own, footsteps, knocking [and] disembodied voices.

“Last night, we had a black mist in one of the rooms,” he added. “It looks like smoke. It’ll gather in one area, and then it’ll move.”

The Heinzens eventually opened the house up to the public for tours, and have often hosted events there, allowing ghost hunters and others to check out the property.

Now that the house is once again up for sale, will it be turned into a permanent attraction? Or will some brave soul try to live with former resident Bathsheba Sherman, who owned the home in the 1800s? Some Conjuring fans may be looking to get their hand on this spooky farmhouse, but anyone looking to do so has to show proof of funds and sign an NDA to get full access to the property, prior to purchase.