‘The Cleaning Lady’: Shiva Negar & Jay Mohr Join Fox Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Negar and Jay Mohr have been tapped for recurring roles on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Elodie Yung, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

The Cleaning Lady stars Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Homeland director Michael Offer directs and exec produced the pilot.

Negar will play Isabel Barsamian, sophisticated and sincere, Hayak’s daughter Isabel Barsamian holds a Business Degree from Stanford as well as the keys to her father’s heart. On the day of her wedding, she has a nostalgic conversation with Arman Morales (Adam Canto) that reveals an intimate past, and a hidden betrayal, that will permanently alter their relationships from that day forward…

Mohr will portray Council Eric Knight, a corrupt city Councilman running for Mayor of Las Vegas. His campaign is funded by Hayak Barsamian who in return gets permits for his legal and illegal enterprises. But when the FBI comes knocking — will Knight rat on Arman and Hayak and take their syndicate down?

Negar is perhaps best known for playing the female lead role of Annika opposite Dylan O’Brien, Taylor Kitsch and Michael Keaton in CBS Films/Lionsgate’s, American Assassin. She was recently seen recurring on CBS’ SEAL Team, and previously on Blood & Treasure, as well as CBC’s Four in the Morning and Crackle’s The Art of More. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency, The Characters Talent Agency and Crimson Media.

Mohr was most recently seen in a turn on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His other previous credits include Gary Unmarried, Ghost Whisperer, and Suburgatory and the features Jerry Maguire and Picture Perfect, among others. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency.