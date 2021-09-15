‘The Bureau’ Creator Eric Rochant To Showrun Mark Gordon Pictures’ Series Adaptation Of Norman Mailer’s ‘Harlot’s Ghost’

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Gordon Pictures is moving along with its series adaptation of Norman Mailer’s spy epic Harlot’s Ghost.

The Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie producer has attached The Bureau creator Éric Rochant to serve as showrunner on the drama project, which is in development at the company.

Rochant, who is also developing a global spy thriller with Snowpiercer producer Tomorrow Studios, will write, direct, exec produce and showrun the project.

Harlot’s Ghost, which was published in 1991, is a fictional chronicle of the CIA. The story centers on Harry Hubbard, the son and godson of CIA legends. His journey to learn the secrets of his society—and his own past—takes him through the Bay of Pigs, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the “momentous catastrophe” of the Kennedy assassination. All the while, Hubbard is haunted by women who were loved by both his godfather and President Kennedy.

The novel – Mailer’s longest – blends reality and fiction and features figures including Richard Nixon, Fidel Castro, Sam Giancana, Bill Harvey and Howard E. Hunt.

Exec producing alongside Rochant, are Mark Gordon and Bonnie-Chance Roberts. Mailer’s sons, Michael Mailer and John Buffalo Mailer will serve as consulting producers.

“I’ve been dreaming for decades of adapting Norman Mailer’s spy masterpiece in some form. Such a project is a huge creative challenge but bringing to the screen one of the most powerful stories ever told about the history of the CIA and America is worth every bit of the risk. When I met Mark Gordon, this dream came true,” said Rochant. “With Mark’s fantastic track record, having the opportunity to showrun and direct this series with Mark and Bonnie-Chance Roberts makes me all the prouder to introduce this monumental epic to an international audience.”

Mark Gordon added, “Eric is a master storyteller. Le Bureau is one of the best television series in years, and we can’t wait to see how he brings that same deftness and vast creative vision to Mailer’s intricate web of spies. It is the perfect match of creator and material, and we are so excited to collaborate with him on this project.”

Rochant is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.