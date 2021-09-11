‘The Boys’ Wrap Season 3 Of Amazon Superhero Saga, Cast Celebrates With Online Glee

The Boys are back in town. Well, they will be soon, as no premiere date for the next installment of the Amazon series has been set. But cast members took to social media today to gleefully celebrate the production wrap of Season 3.
The third part of the series will tell the story of Vought’s first superhero, Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles) and his Payback team, focusing on his WW II exploits and how we arrived to this point in the storyline.
As with most productions, Covid-19 played a big unseen part in getting things done, requiring safety protocols throughout.
Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, posted his gratitude and gave a shout-out to creator and EP Eric Kripke in his post. “And that’s a wrap on @theboystv season 3. Massive thanks to our brilliant cast and crew for all the blood sweet n tears and also to everyone involved in the production @amazonprimevideo and @sptv for working so hard to keep us all Covid safe 🙏🏽 And of course massive thanks to @therealKripke For delivering a next level bat shit crazy good season 3 I can’t wait for y’all to see it Be safe y’all ❤️”
He was joined by his colleagues. See below for details.
Ackles also chimed in:
Jack Quaid, aka Hughie, also had a post:
