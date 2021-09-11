‘The Boys’ Wrap Season 3 Of Amazon Superhero Saga, Cast Celebrates With Online Glee

The Boys are back in town. Well, they will be soon, as no premiere date for the next installment of the Amazon series has been set. But cast members took to social media today to gleefully celebrate the production wrap of Season 3.

The third part of the series will tell the story of Vought’s first superhero, Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles) and his Payback team, focusing on his WW II exploits and how we arrived to this point in the storyline.