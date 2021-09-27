‘The Boys’ Spinoff Series Greenlighted By Amazon With Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters As Showrunners

Amazon Studios has given a formal series greenlight to a YA spinoff from the Emmy-nominated superhero drama The Boys, produced by Sony Pictures Television. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters have come on board to serve as showrunners and executive producers on the yet untitled series, which assembled most of its main cast in anticipation of the series order.

Courtesy of Adeline Wohlwend

As previously announced, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips are set to portray young superheroes on the show set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International). The Untitled The Boys spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games— with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series, which will run exclusively on Prime Video. Serving as co-executive producers are Zak Schwartz and Erica Rosbe. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” said The Boys’ executive producer and showrunner Kripke. “Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

The Boys, which landed an Outstanding Drama Series Emmy nomination this year, recently wrapped production on Season 3. Its premiere date on Prime video has not been announced yet.

Fazekas and Butters also are writers/executive producers on Hide, a Jekyll and Hyde drama starring David Tennant and Georgia Tennant, which is in the works at Peacock. Law & Order: SVU alums Fazekas and Butters were recently based at ABC Studios/ABC Signature where they created and executive produced Emergence and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. Additionally, the duo also served as executive producers/showrunners on both Marvel’s Agent Carter and Resurrection on ABC. Additionally, Fazekas and Butters created and executive produced the CW cult hit Reaper. They are repped by ICM Partners and Gendler & Kelly.