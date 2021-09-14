Sundance Pic ‘The Blazing World’ Scores U.S. Deal With Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to The Blazing World, the feature helming debut of actor-director Carlson Young (Scream: The TV Series). The fantasy thriller, which had its world premiere earlier this year at the NEXT section at the Sundance Film Festival, will now get an October 15 day-and-date release.

Young also co-wrote wrote and stars in the pic alongside Udo Kier, Dermot Mulroney, Vinessa Shaw, Soko and John Karna. The plot: Margaret (Young), who ever since she was 6 years old has been haunted by the memory of watching her sister drown during an explosive fight between her parents. As a young woman, she slides further into her twisted inner life, ultimately finding herself on the brink of suicide. Through an epic journey down the smokiest and scariest corridors of her imagination, she tries to exorcise the demons pushing her closer and closer to the edge.

Young wrote the script with Pierce Brown based on Young’s 2018 Sundance short of the same name and is being eyed as the start of a trilogy for the actor-director. Brinton Bryan produced.

Watch on Deadline

“We’re thrilled to bring Carlson Young’s unique vision to audiences and introduce her as a filmmaker to watch,” Vertical co-president Rich Goldberg said. “Her fantasy thriller bursts off the screen and we’re excited to take viewers on this twisted journey exploring memory and imagination.”

Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical with Endeavor Content’s Deborah McIntosh on behalf of the filmmakers.