‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ Renewed For Season 2 At Peacock

The Amber Ruffin Show will officially be back for a second season after Peacock renewed the late-night talk show.

The show launched in September 2020 and was picked up for an additional 10 episodes in December before being picked up through September in May.

The renewal means that the show, hosted by the eponymous Late Night with Seth Meyers writer, will begin its second season on October 8 with new episodes dropping every Friday.

“We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season,” said Ruffin. “Margaritas for everyone.”

The show, which sees Ruffin give her signature take on the week’s news with added bits, songs, and bowties, welcomed back a live studio audience in August, and the new season also will have a crowd.

It also recently picked up an Emmy writing nom for the first time, competing in the Writing for a Variety Series category with Ashley Nicole Black competing against herself, having been involved in writing on both The Amber Ruffin Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Ruffin, who is still a writer and performer on Late Night, was the the first Black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. She recently published You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism with her sister Lacey Lamar and is currently co-writing the Broadway musical Some Like it Hot.

The series is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions with Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker as executive producers.