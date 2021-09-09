‘The Amazing Race’ Set To Return To CBS This Season Following Covid Production Delays

The Amazing Race is set to return to CBS this season.

This comes after the long-running reality series, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, faced a long production delay due to Covid.

“The Amazing Race will be back this season,” said Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment Thom Sherman during the network’s virtual TCA press tour.

Deadline understands that the series is currently in pre-production.

The 32nd season of the show, which was filmed before the pandemic, premiered in October 2020. But the 33rd season of the show was forced to halt production in February 2020, having only filmed three episodes of the series.

The team behind the show, including creators Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri and host Phil Keoghan, have all told Deadline over the last twelve months that they are keen to get back into production as soon as possible with Keoghan saying that he was “champing at the bit” to get back out there.

CBS Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Doganieri added they’re aware of the demand from fans to get back out there. “We’ve been talking to CBS and they want to get back,” she told Deadline in April. “We just need to get that mass vaccination happening. Safety is key, you don’t want to do a show and have people get sick. That’s our priority.”

The Amazing Race is produced by CBS TV Studios, Earthview, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and ABC Studios.