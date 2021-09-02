Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington & Alyssa Milano Among More Than 100 Stars Expressing Outrage Over Texas Abortion Law

After the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday night denied a request to issue emergency relief blocking Texas’ new law that bans abortion at six weeks and, say opponents, effectively eliminates access to abortions statewide, some big names in entertainment expressed their opinions about the legislation.

A group of prominent actors, musicians and other artists and companies swiftly responded to the news on social media. Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano, Dua Lipa, Kerry Washington, St. Vincent, Eva Longoria Baston, Bad Robot and P!nk were among them. Many shared an image with the text, “I stand in solidarity with Texans & people everywhere seeking reproductive freedom.” The full list of the celebrities who support that sentiment is below; the vast majority of the signatories are women.

Washington also shared a link to a Planned Parenthood petition which, among other things, maintains that “health care — including safe, legal abortion — is a human right.” The petition also warns that “the Supreme Court is months away from hearing a case that challenges the protections of Roe v. Wade.”

We should all be able to make our own decisions about our health & future. We have to fight for everyone’s reproductive freedom. Join me in standing with the women of Texas, sign the petition https://t.co/7A7e6TokUw #BanOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/kNLkXksdW5 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 1, 2021

