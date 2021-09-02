Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington & Alyssa Milano Among More Than 100 Stars Expressing Outrage Over Texas Abortion Law

After the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday night denied a request to issue emergency relief blocking Texas’ new law that bans abortion at six weeks and, say opponents, effectively eliminates access to abortions statewide, some big names in entertainment expressed their opinions about the legislation.
A group of prominent actors, musicians and other artists and companies swiftly responded to the news on social media. Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano, Dua Lipa, Kerry Washington, St. Vincent, Eva Longoria Baston, Bad Robot and P!nk were among them. Many shared an image with the text, “I stand in solidarity with Texans & people everywhere seeking reproductive freedom.” The full list of the celebrities who support that sentiment is below; the vast majority of the signatories are women.
Washington also shared a link to a Planned Parenthood petition which, among other things, maintains that “health care — including safe, legal abortion — is a human right.” The petition also warns that “the Supreme Court is months away from hearing a case that challenges the protections of Roe v. Wade.”
We should all be able to make our own decisions about our health & future. We have to fight for everyone’s reproductive freedom. Join me in standing with the women of Texas, sign the petition https://t.co/7A7e6TokUw #BanOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/kNLkXksdW5
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 1, 2021
Aasif Mandvi
Aisha Tyler
Alan Cumming
Alexandra Shipp
Allison Janney
Alysia Reiner
Alyssa Milano
Amanda de Cadenet
Amber Tamblyn
America Ferrera
Amy Allen
Amy Brenneman
Amy Schumer
Ani DiFranco
Annika Noelle
Bad Robot
Beanie Feldstein
Bella Hadid
Ben Gleib
Ben Schnetzer
Betty Buckley
Betty Who
Bevy Smith
Blair Imani
Bradley Bredeweg
Brenda Song
Calire Coffee
Camryn Manheim
Chelsea Handler
Chloe Gosselin
Chloe Lilac
Chrissie Fit
Christine Lahti
Cody Linley
Connie Britton
Crystal Moselle
Cyndi Lauper
Cynthia Nixon
Dana Williams
Dawn Porter
Desi Lydic
Donna Murphy
Drew Droege
Dua Lipa
Elizabeth Banks
Emme
Emmy Rossum
Eva Longoria
Fletcher
Frances Fisher
Getting Curious With JVN
Gina Gershon
Gracie Abrahms
Hayley Law
Ilana Glazer
Isabella Gomez
Iliza Shlesinger
Jaime King
Jaimie Alexander
Jameela Jamil
Jen Pastiloff
Jennie Urman
Jess Jacobs
Jess Salgueiro
Jodie Sweetin
John Renaud
Jordan Weiss
Judy Blume
Julianne Nicholson
KaDee Strickland
Karla Welch
Kat Dennings
Kate Walsh
Kathryn Prescott
Kathy Najimy
Katie Stevens
Kerry Washington
KJ Steinberg
Kristen Schaal
Kuhoo Verma
Laura Gomez
Liza Koshy
Maggie Rogers
Mandy Moore
Margaret Cho
Marilyn Minter
Martha Plimpton
Martie Maguire
Matt McGorry
Mei Kwok
Mia Moretti
Michelle Monaghan
Mindy Kaling
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Rothwell
P!NK
Padma Lakshmi
Paulina Rubio
Peaches
Rachel Goldenberg
Ramona Young
Reese Witherspoon
Retta
Righteous Babe Records
Rita Moreno
Rose Byrne
sammy rosenman
Sandra Bernhard
Selenis Leyva
St. Vincent
Stephanie March
Tegan and Sara
Tiffany Boone
Tiffany Red
Tony Goldwyn
Tracee Ellis Ross
V Ensler
VÉRITÉ
Yvette Nicole Brown
