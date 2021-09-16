‘Ten Year Old Tom’: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date For Adult Animated Series From Steve Dildarian

UPDATED, 11:05 AM: HBO Max has set a September 30 premiere date for Ten Year Old Tom (formerly styled 10-Year-Old Tom), an adult animated series from creator Steve Dildarian (The Life and Times of Tim), exec producer Nick Weidenfeld and Tomorrow Studios.

More information on the show, in which Dildarian also stars, can be found below.

PREVIOUSLY, JUNE 17: HBO Max has greenlighted 10-Year-Old-Tom, an adult animated series from The Life and Times of Tim creator Steve Dildarian, animation veteran Nick Weidenfeld and Snowpiercer producer Tomorrow Studios.

The series follows Tom, who grapples with being corrupted by the grownups around him each day just by leaving his house. He must deal with bad influences including litigious parents, drug dealing bus drivers and band teachers who want to sleep with his mom. If he sets up a lemonade stand, he gets sued for gross negligence. If he plays baseball, he is encouraged to dabble with steroids. And if he visits the school nurse, he is introduced to the world of insurance fraud. The grownups in Tom’s life all mean well, but somehow just can’t manage to lead by example.

Dildarian will write and exec produce, with Weidenfeld, who has worked on series including The Boondocks and Rick & Morty exec producing.

It reunites Dildarian with Kevin Reilly, chief content officer HBO Max and president TNT, TBS, and TruTV, and Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation, who had a development deal with the animator during their time at Fox. Similarly, Weidenfeld, who previously ran programming for Vice’s linear network, set up animation Fox’s Animation Domination High-Def (ADHD) block.

The series will also be executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. ITV Studios will handle international distribution of the series.

“Steve is a singular comedic voice and also a brilliant visual artist. Combined with Nick’s animation acumen, they make for a winning team. We are thrilled to bring that unique combination to HBO Max as they explore the complications and hilarity of being a child in modern America,” said Makkos.

“I’m so excited to be making this show, and couldn’t ask for better partners than HBO Max, Nick Weidenfeld and Tomorrow Studios. I can’t wait to tell these stories through the eyes of Tom, an innocent kid trying to navigate a world that seems to get crazier by the day,” added Dildarian.

“Not only is Steve insanely funny, he is one of the rare talents that can write, draw and do voices. He’s the triple threat that is the foundation of all great animated shows,” added Weidenfeld.

