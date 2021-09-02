Television Academy Honors To Stream As One-Hour Special Narrated By Issa Rae

The Television Academy said Wednesday that the 14th Television Academy Honors will be presented Friday, September 3 as a one-hour virtual program narrated by Issa Rae It will stream at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the organization’s website.

The annual honors celebrate programs that elevate complex issues facing society. This year’s honorees, announced in May, are ABC’s For Life, Hulu’s I Am Greta, HBO’s I May Destroy You and Welcome to Chechnya, Apple TV+’s Little America, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Netflix’s The Social Dilemma.

The documentary-style program will include the feted shows’ producers and talent discussing the inspirations for their work and their ideas about TV’s ability to spark change.

Last year, Jameela Jamil hosted a live virtual Honors ceremony after the usual in-person ceremony was canceled.

Rae is nominated this year for two Emmys this year for HBO’s The Black Lady Sketch Show. The fifth and final season of her HBO comedy series Insecure debuts October 24.