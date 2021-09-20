‘Ted Lasso’ Caps First Emmys With Outstanding Comedy Series Win, Scores Seven Trophies In All

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which scored 20 nominations this year in a record showing for a first-year show, capped a strong night Sunday at the Primetime Emmys by winning the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy.

The victory gave the series created by Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and Bill Laurence seven Emmys overall this year, including a trio of acting nods tonight: Sudeikis for Lead Actor, Hannah Waddingham for Supporting Actress and Brett Goldstein for Supporting Actor.

Waddingham and Goldstein won in two of the night’s early categories, with the Marcus Mumford-sung theme song echoing in the tent at L.A. Live where he ceremony was held. Sudeikis kept the momentum going ahead of the marquee Outstanding Comedy Series reveal.

“I’d most like to thank this amazing cast, crew, writers, staff,” and his co-creators including “our fearless leader” Sudeikis, said Lawrence, accepting for the group onstage. “The biggest thank you from this group is the people that watch. … We all know how lucky we are to do this for a living, and we appreciate you.”

Sudeikis and the show were both considered frontrunners in their categories, the latter, from Warner Bros TV, triumphing over a field that included ABC’s Black-ish, Netflix’s Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris and The Kominsky Method, Hulu’s Pen15 and HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Hacks.

Hacks, meanwhile, denied Ted Lasso the comedy category sweep that Schitt’s Creek pulled off last year, taking both the writing and directing categories tonight.