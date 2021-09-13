‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Crown’ & ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Building Emmy Momentum With Creative Arts Showing

The last category that closed out the Creative Arts Emmy Awards — an anchor position typically reserved for Outstanding Series at the main ceremony — was Casting for a Comedy Series, which went to Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

The marquee slot was fitting given that the Casting for a Comedy Series category has been a reliable predictor for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy winner. The last six shows to take home Casting For a Comedy Series Emmy have gone on to also triumph in the top comedy series category a week later. That includes last year’s big Emmy winner Schitt’s Creek.

Casting for Drama Series, won by Netflix’s The Crown tonight, is a little less reliable in predicting the eventual Outstanding Drama Series winner; it has successfully done so in four of the last six years, including last year with Succession. (One of the two times that Casting and Drama Series diverged was in 2018 when The Crown‘s original ensemble won Casting while Game Of Thrones took Best Series.)

Ted Lasso and The Crown already were considered frontrunners at the nomination stage, and they solidified their positions with solid showing at the Creative Arts Emmys, winning four and three statuettes, respectively. Ted Lass’s main rival for the top comedy series award, HBO Max’s Hacks, is yet to win its first Emmy; it is considered the odds-on favorite in the Lead Actress In a Comedy Series field for its star Jean Smart.

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy went to another top favorite, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, which leads the entire field heading into next weekend with nine trophies at the Creative Emmys and is expected to cap its Emmy run with a win in the Outstanding Limited Series category.