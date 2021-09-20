‘Ted Lasso’ Team On Supersized Season 3, Brett Goldstein’s Bleeped Emmys Speech & More Backstage

On the heels of four major wins at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, the cast and creatives behind Ted Lasso went backstage Sunday to talk Season 3 and more.

73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage

Among those heading to the mic was co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis, who shared that the next season of the Apple TV+ comedy will expand in episode count beyond the 10 featured in Seasons 1 and 2. “They, being Apple, asked for 12 episodes—and this time, ahead of time,” he said. “So, we’ll be doing 12 episodes as of now.”

Later in the night-capping conversation, Sudeikis was asked what he’s learned about himself by playing the titular soccer coach. “I think I’ve learned that…optimism is the better way to go,” he said, “even though pessimism can sometimes get an easy laugh.”

Related Story Primetime Emmys: The Complete Winners List

Having just nabbed his first Emmy trophies for Comedy Lead Actor and Outstanding Comedy Series, Sudeikis also shared that he and his collaborators have rented out rooms tonight in the same hotel. He joked that they plan to celebrate by going to their “individual rooms with masks on” and “Zoom[ing] the hell out of each other.”

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet: See Looks From Anya Taylor-Joy, Mj Rodriguez, Kaley Cuoco & More – Photo Gallery

The Ted Lasso crew closed things out with a cheer, associated with Brett Goldstein’s character, Roy Kent: “He’s here, he’s there, he’s every-f*king-where. Roy Kent, Roy Kent.”

Check out the backstage interview above.

Emmy winners Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham also came backstage near the start of tonight’s ceremony, following their wins in the categories of Comedy Supporting Actor and Comedy Supporting Actress.

Goldstein called the show’s success “f*cking surreal,” and seemed to learn backstage that his acceptance speech had been bleeped. “Oh no, really?” he asked a reporter. “Truthfully, I don’t know what I said. It’s all a blur, but it was probably swearing, right?”

Waddingham learned, for her part, that presenter Seth Rogen mispronounced her name, in calling out her win. “I didn’t hear that. That’s brand new information to me,” she said. “Oh, man. [I guess] I’ve got to call him Seth Ragin’.”

Emmys TV Review: Slog Of A Show Was Way Too Status Quo, Full Of Time Fillers

Over the course of this year’s Emmy ceremonies, Ted Lasso also won statuettes for casting, single-camera picture editing, and sound mixing.

In the series, which Sudeikis created with Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly, the actor stars as a warmhearted U.S. football coach who heads to the UK to manage a London soccer team, despite his limited understanding and experience of the latter sport. Sudeikis also exec produces alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an exec producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The comedy returned for its second season in July, and will close its latest chapter in October, having scored a total of 20 Emmy nominations for its freshman season.

Emmys Scorecard: Wins By Program & Network