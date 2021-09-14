‘Ted Lasso’ Breakout Nick Mohammed Joins John Slattery’s ‘Maggie Moore(s)’

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Mohammed, best known for his role as the charming Nathan on the hit series Ted Lasso, has joined the cast of Maggie Moore(s), the film being directed by John Slattery and set to star Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. The film takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name.

Mohammed will play a part philosopher, part wise-ass who makes jokes in inappropriate situations but only as a defense mechanism to protect himself from the worst parts of his job as a police officer. He seems to have a casual attitude toward his job, but he wants badly to be a good cop and earn the respect of his friend and mentor Chief Jordan Sanders (Hamm).

Mohammed currently co-stars opposite Jason Sudeikis in the award-winning Apple TV+ hit series Ted Lasso, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He also created, wrote, executive produced and co-starred alongside David Schwimmer in Sky One’s hit show Intelligence. The second season premiered this summer on Sky One in the UK and on Peacock in the U.S.

Mohammed’s other feature credits include Sky’s Christmas’ film Roald and Beatrix, Ridley Scott’s The Martian, Bridget Jones’s Baby and The Absolutely Fabulous movie. On the writing side he is an associate of the Inner Magic Circle and author of The Young Magicians series of children’s books published by Penguin Random House.

Endeavor Content, Gersh and CAA Media Finance are representing domestic sales on Maggie Moore(s), while Endeavor Content reps international. Mohammed is represented by Kitty Laing at United Agents LLP and CAA.