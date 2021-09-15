‘Ted Lasso,’ Michaela Coel & Jean Smart Among TCA Award Winners

The 2021 Television Critics Association Award winners have been announced and Ted Lasso, Michaela Coel, and Jean Smart are among its top honorees.

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso took the top spot with three awards including Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and the Program of the Year Award.

HBO with HBO Max took four wins at this year’s TCA Awards. Michaela Coel— creator, writer, executive producer, and star of I May Destroy You,—earned Individual Achievement in Drama, while the Kate Winslet crime drama Mare Of Easttown won Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials; Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch for the third consecutive year; and Jean Smart took home Individual Achievement in Comedy for her role in Hacks.

“Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon.

“The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this,” she continued. “From the folksy humor of Ted Lasso and the sharp takes of Hacks to the timeless laughs of ‘The Golden Girls’, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”

Find the full list of winners and a video of honorees’ acceptance speeches below.

Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (“I MAY DESTROY YOU,” HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (“HACKS,” HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS” (FX/FX On Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “COUPLES THERAPY” (Showtime), “DEAF U” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER” (HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner In Category)

Outstanding New Program: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “MARE OF EASTTOWN” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Program of the Year: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage Award: “THE GOLDEN GIRLS” (NBC)