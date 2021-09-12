‘Ted Lasso’ Scores First Two Emmys For Debut Season At Creative Arts Ceremony

Ted Lasso kicked off its first Emmys season with a strong showing at the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, as the Apple TV+ comedy scored its first pair of Emmy Awards.

The series stars Jason Sudeikis, who developed the series with Bill Lawrence based on the popular character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago, stars as Lasso, an American football coach who tries to replicate his success in the UK with a much rounder ball. He joins AFC Richmond, a team that has echoes of its neighbor AFC Wimbledon meets Chester City FC, a struggling Premier League team recently taken over by Rebecca Welton (played by Hannah Waddingham). Welton takes ownership of the team after a nasty divorce and, to get revenge on her husband (Anthony Head), she hires the most incompetent coach she can find to ruin the club, as it was the only thing her ex ever loved.

On Saturday, Ted Lasso won the Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation and Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series Emmys, both for the Season 1 ender “The Hope That Kills You.”

Coming into Saturday’s ceremony, Ted Lasso broke Emmys records, receiving 20 nominations for its debut season. Previously holding the coveted record was Fox’s Glee, which scored a total of 19 noms in 2010.

Next week, a majority of Ted Lasso‘s cast will be up for acting Emmys, including leading man Sudeikis (up for lead actor in a Comedy Series) and supporting actor trio Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed.

Ted Lasso returned for its second season on July 23 and has been renewed for Season 3.

Sudeikis executive produces alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an exec producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

Highlights of the two-night Creative Arts Emmys will be edited into a two-hour broadcast to air Saturday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.