Top Entertainment Attorneys Tara Kole, Matthew Johnson, P.J. Shapiro & Gregory Slewett To Launch New Law Firm

This is big news in Hollywood representation. Attorney Tara Kole is set to depart Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman where she is a partner, while attorneys Matthew Johnson, P.J. Shapiro and Gregory Slewett are leaving Ziffren Brittenham LLP where Shapiro is a managing partner and Johnson and Slewett are partners. The quartet plans to found a new firm in the new year which is set to become an instant major player in the entertainment law space alongside powerful incumbents, including Ziffren Brittenham and Gang Tyre.

Shapiro, Johnson, Slewett and Kole’s current client list includes film, TV and sports mega stars and top behind-the-camera talent. Talks are currently underway about which of them will follow the attorneys to the new firm.

Kole, Shapiro and Johnson are all veterans at their current firms; Slewett joined Ziffren Brittenham two years ago from Bloom Hergott.

“I have been so fortunate to call Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman my home for the last 16 years,” Kole said. “It has been a true privilege to work alongside such brilliant and talented lawyers, to learn from them, and to work with them in true partnership. I look forward to continuing our collaborations and am so grateful for their friendship and support.”

Said Johnson, Shapiro and Slewett of their time at Ziffren Brittenham, “We’ve had the privilege and pleasure of working alongside this brilliant team for the past two decades. We consider each member of the firm to be not only respected colleagues, but also dear friends. We look forward to enjoying these lifelong friendships and professional collaborations for years to come.”

The partying of the ways is said to be amicable for all parties.

“We are incredibly proud of the practice that Matt and P.J. have built over the last two decades,” said Sam Fischer, partner at Ziffren Brittenham. “Along with Greg, they have truly developed into some of the most respected talent advocates in the industry. They are dear friends and we look forward to many more years of friendship, collaboration and association with them.”

Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman also issued a statement wishing Kole well. “We’ve truly enjoyed working with Tara. We are very proud of the lawyer she has become and the work we have done together,” the company said. “We wish her the very best in her new venture.”