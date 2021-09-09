Jon Heder Comedy ‘Tapawingo’ Wraps Production

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on the comedy film Tapawingo from Foggy Bottom Pictures has wrapped production in Hopeville, Virginia.
The ensemble cast includes Jon Heder, Billy Zane, Gina Gershon, Chris Gethard, Kim Matula, Jay Pichardo, John Ratzenberger, Amanda Bearse, George Psarras, Paul Psarras, Sawyer Williams, Luke Barnett, and Chad Dukes, among others.
“I wanted to make a movie like the ones I love watching on repeat at home,” said writer and director Dylan K. Narang in a statement to Deadline. “Jon, Jay, Kim, the Psarras, Chad, Chris Gethard, Luke, Reji – they all made my job easy because they’re all naturally funny and I think it really shows in the film. I can’t wait for people to watch it.”
Nate finally gets the opportunity to do what he’s always wanted: mercenary for hire. Nate forms a team of crack-shot wackadoos to protect Oswalt from the town’s family of bullies who seem to have taken an especially keen liking to his client.
The film is currently seeking distribution.
