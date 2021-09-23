‘Surviving Sex Trafficking’ Doc Boarded By Espresso Media International

EXCLUSIVE: Espresso Media International has acquired rights to Surviving Sex Trafficking, the feature documentary directed and produced by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree.

The doc is a follow-up to 2017’s Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking. It reveals the stories of sex trafficking survivors, including how they escaped and how they live day-to-day with the repressed trauma from the horrific events they experienced, through conversations with victims and trips to women’s shelters around the world.

The film will have a limited U.S. theatrical and digital release in March 2022. It is executive produced by activists Alyssa Milano and Jeannie Mai as well as Mai’s rapper husband Jeezy, and co-produced by cinematographer Sadhvi Anubhuti. Additional production partners include H. H. Acharya Shree Yogeesh, The Griffis Foundation, McClendon Charitable Trust and MasterWord Services.

The company said brands and organizations from across the globe have partnered to support the film to further trafficking education initiatives.

“Sadhvi Siddhali Shree’s work on Surviving Sex Trafficking is a dedicated, confronting yet sensitive approach to a topic that deserves a loud voice to shout about a subject matter that is often all too silent. The team at Espresso prides ourselves on sharing strong personal stories with the world, especially those that challenge ideas and test boundaries, with emotion and heart at their center. We are proud to welcome both Surviving Sex Trafficking and Stopping Traffic into our distribution catalogue and to work alongside Siddhali to keep a crucial conversation raging on behalf of all those affected worldwide,” said Amy Freshwater, Head of Acquisitions at Espresso Media International.