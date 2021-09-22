‘Super Pumped’: Showtime Anthology Series Adds Five To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: The first installment of Super Pumped, Showtime’s anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, has rounded out its cast.

The series, which is based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, has added five actors to recur: Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower), Amanda Brooks (Aquarius), Annie Chang (Shades of Blue), Erinn Ruth (Billions) and Mishka Thébaud (The Boys).

They join Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jon Bass and and Bridget Gao-Hollitt.

The series tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series.

Kull will play Hazelbaker, a former political operative and the other half of Uber’s comms backbone along with Rachel Whetstone. She is repped by Innovative and Principal Entertainment LA.

Brooks will play Rachel Whetstone, a British-born PR specialist whose skills at maneuvering the press met their ultimate test. Brooks is represented by A3 Artist Agency, Vault Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.

Chang will play Angie You, successful entrepreneur who was the girlfriend of Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and sometimes consigliere as Uber began taking off. Chang is repped by Buchwald and Untitled.

Ruth plays Olivia Lungociu, a tenacious reporter with an ever-present finger on Uber’s pulse. Ruth is repped by CGF Talent and Creative Talent.

Thébaud plays Cory Kalanick, whose attitude fuels the ambition of his older brother Travis. He is repped by Frontline Management and A3 Artists Agency.

Guest cast also includes Richard Schiff, Jessica Hecht and John Michael Higgins.

The anthology series will be produced by Showtime and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network.

In addition to Koppelman, Levien and Schacter, Super Pumped is also executive produced by Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff. Mike Isaac will co-executive produce the project.