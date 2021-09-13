‘Super Pumped’: Elisabeth Shue Joins Showtime Series About Uber From ‘Billions’ Co-Creators

Oscar nominee Elisabeth Shue is set as a lead opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler in the first installment of Super Pumped, Showtime’s anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

The installment, which is based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Shue will play Bonnie Kalanick, Travis’ mother, the one person he can always count on for wisdom and truth.

Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti and Mousa Hussein Kraish also star.

Each season of the Super Pumped anthology series will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

Koppelman, Levien and Beth Schacter executive produce, write and serve as showrunners. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce, with Isaac as co-EP.

Shue co-stars in Netflix’s On the Verge, for which she also serves as an executive producer. She recently appeared in Cobra Kai, reprising her role as Ali from The Karate Kid, as well as The Boys and Greyhound. She was most recently seen on the big screen opposite Steve Carell and Emma Stone in Battle of the Sexes. Shue is repped by Gersh.