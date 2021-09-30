Super Bowl Halftime Show Set With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem & Mary J. Blige

Straight outta Inglewood comes word that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige will perform during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

The five artists have never before appeared together onstage, according to the official announcement of the show. Among them, they have 43 Grammys and 22 No. 1 albums on the Billboard charts.

The game on February 13 will air on NBC and Telemundo, with live streaming on Peacock. It will be the first Super Bowl played in LA in nearly 30 years. When the Rams decamped to St. Louis and the Raiders back to Oakland in the 1990s, the LA market began a two-decade run without an NFL franchise. The Rams have since returned, and the Chargers relocated from San Diego, sharing residency at SoFi, which opened in 2020.

Last year’s halftime show featured the Weeknd in a solo performance at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium.

This year’s 12-minute edition will be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins exec producing and Hamish Hamilton directing. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

Pepsi is in its 11th year as sponsor of the halftime show. “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi Marketing VP.