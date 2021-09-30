Suniel Shetty & Yoodlee Films Team For Noir Thriller Web Series ‘Invisible Woman’

EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, who has more than 100 film credits to his name, will make his debut web series with noir action thriller series Invisible Woman.

The project comes from Yoodlee Films, which has been making a name for itself in the OTT space with feature films such as the Netflix hits Axone and Chaman Bahaar. The company said it is eyeing further work in the web series space.

Invisible Woman will star Shetty alongside Esha Gupta. Tamil director Rajesh M. Selva will helm the series. It follows the story of a cop who gets a chance to clean up his past when falsely implicated for the murder of an old woman, but his path to redemption of the soul is littered with physical pain.

Related Story India's Yoodlee Films Back In Production On Two Features

“A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story of Invisible Woman immediately captured my attention. I am very happy to collaborate with Yoodlee to bring Invisible Woman to life and to make my debut in a web series as unique as this,” said Shetty.

“We have been very effective in addressing the demand of the new emerging digital audiences for wholesome entertainment content through our slate of feature films that have found place of favour in the many OTT platforms,” added Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama India, which owns Yoodlee. “Films like the gutsy revenge drama Ajji, to the pathos filled National-award winning human drama Hamid, the heartland love-stories of Chaman Bahaar and Kanpuriye, to the urban social commentaries like Comedy Couple and Axone – Yoodlee Films has reveled in creating engaging narratives that don’t toe the conventional line. Now we take the leap into the world of webseries – a space that we have been itching to get into, given how consumption patterns of consumers have seen a tectonic shift to binge-watching these web-series from all over. We were waiting for the right project to come our way and Invisible Woman, headlined by the indefatigable Suniel Shetty , in an edgy action thriller, is just the right one to augur this transition.”