Sundance Doc ‘President’, About The Fight For Democracy In Zimbabwe, Gets North American Deal; Thandiwe Newton, Danny Glover Exec-Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has picked up North American distribution rights to President, directed by Camilla Nielsson (Democrats).

Produced by Danish company Final Cut For Real and U.S.-based Louverture Films, in co-production with Norway-based Sant & Usant, the film premiered to strong notices at the Sundance Film Festival.

Nielsson won a Special Jury Award for Verité Filmmaking in Park City. Greenwich is aiming to generate awards traction for the film with a December theatrical release.

The movie charts the dangerous aftermath of Robert Mugabe’s removal from power in Zimbabwe. Against a backdrop of economic crisis, food shortages, and political violence, the stakes could not be higher. Working to defeat the ruling party, which has controlled Zimbabwe since independence, is the young and charismatic Nelson Chamisa, who draws comparisons to a young Nelson Mandela in expressing the country’s utmost desire to be “led” and not “ruled”. After decades of a corrupt group clinging to power using any tool available—legal or not— the film explores whether a free, fair, and transparent election be ever truly possible?

Pic was produced by Signe Byrge Sørensen (The Act of Killing) and Joslyn Barnes (Gunda) with executive producers Thandiwe Newton, Danny Glover, Susan Rockefeller and Tone Grøttjord, and co-producers Anne Köhncke and Anita Rehoff Larsen.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the deal with Submarine’s Josh Braun and Matt Burke representing the filmmakers.

“A film like President is only possible when many, many people in front of and behind the camera agree to collaborate on all levels,” said director Camila Nielsson. “I think you can see clearly from the film, the intense and dangerous challenges that were presented in a situation where transparency and accountability are suppressed by those seeking to maintain an unjust status quo. The Zimbabwean crew members cannot be named in the credits for security concerns right now, but it is our shared goal to situate the people in the film in an ethical relationship with the people viewing it. We’re really excited that Greenwich will be bringing the film to theatres in the US, bringing people together to share and reflect on the lived experience of others working so hard for the establishment of strong democratic institutions, while some Americans are currently attempting to break their own.”