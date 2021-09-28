Sundance Film Festival Sets Online Platform, Satellite Screens & Ticketing Details For Hybrid 2022 Edition

The Sundance Institute has launched the online platform for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which is set to take place as a hybrid event from January 20-30, also naming theaters selected as its “Satellite Screens”, and unveiling ticketing information.

The platform for the upcoming festival can be found here. There, festival-goers can explore the program, purchase tickets, experience the full program of features, short films, episodic work, and New Frontier projects, and engage with the Sundance community.

Seven arthouse cinemas across the country were selected as this year’s Satellite Screen theaters, which will host a selection of Festival films during its closing weekend. These theaters are Amherst Cinema (in Amherst, MA), a/perture cinema (Winston-Salem,NC), Indie Memphis (Memphis, TN), mama.film (Lawrence, KS), Media Arts Center of San Diego/Digital Gym (San Diego, CA), Northwest Film Forum (Seattle, WA) and SNF Parkway Theatre (Baltimore, Maryland).

Ticket packages will be go on sale to select tiers of Sundance Institute members on December 15, opening to the public on the 17th. Individual ticket sales for Institute Members begin January 5, opening to the rest of the film-loving world the following day. Satellite Screen events will be independently ticketed.

Today’s Sundance announcement was made by Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. “Our programming team, led by the fearless Kim Yutani, is deep into screening the mountain of submissions we have already received this year,” she said. “As our press and industry offices open in preparation for the next edition of our festival we are excited to share what details we can today, anticipate sharing more as we know more, and can’t wait to meet audiences wherever they are, including in Utah, in January.”

Those attending the festival and Festival-sanctioned events in person will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a vaccine that is approved by the World Health Organization, as was previously announced.

Masks will need to be worn at all times, both in interior spaces and in queuing lines (including those situated in outdoor areas such as tents, restrooms and temporary structures); the festival recommends that they be worn in all other outdoor settings, as well. More information on how to provide proof of vaccination will be shared closer to the Festival.