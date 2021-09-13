‘Succession’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On HBO

HBO has set Sunday, October 17 for the Season 3 premiere of its Emmy-winning drama series Succession. The nine-episode third season will debut at 9 PM ET/PT,on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO

Created and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, the third season picks up with Logan Roy in a perilous position after being ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Season 3 will see the return of cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin, Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.

Armstrong, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

Succession‘s second season won seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.