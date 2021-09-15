You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Hollywood Mourns Norm Macdonald, Influential Comic & Ex-‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor; Photo Gallery & More
‘Succession’s Alan Ruck Puts Pedal To The Metal For Joe Biden’s California Recall Visit

California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Biden, Alan Ruck

Succession isn’t back on HBO for its third season until next month, but the HBO media mogul drama is already driving more than Roy family politics.

To be specific, one of the stars of the wonderfully verbally dexterious Jesse Armstrong created series was putting pedal to the well within the speed limit metal for a man who might be even more powerful that his Brian Cox portrayed father – maybe.

Fox News producer Pat Ward first noticed Alan Ruck behind the wheel last night after Joe Biden’s recall campaign event with California Governor Gavin Newsom

The somewhat stealth Ruck was back on the job today

“The president’s motorcade left the Westin for Long Beach airport at 9:49 AM,” noted White House pooler Zolan Kanno-Youngs of the New York Times this morning as Biden prepared to head out of the Golden State to Colorado after a daylong visit on the West Coast. “Bonus detail: Alan Ruck, who plays Connor Roy in HBO’s succession, is one of our volunteer drivers in the motorcade,” the of the New York Times reporter added in an understatement of Cousin Greg proportions.

Now, if you know anything about Ruck’s befuddled Connor Roy character, the notion of the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off alum as a volunteer for the press could be a secondary plotline in a Succession episode – or at least the consequence of another one of the oldest Roy offspring’s ill-considered plans.

POTUS was in California on September 13 to survey fire damage in the northern part of the state and to stump to defeat the GOP fueled recall of Newsom. With one year left in his first term, the Democrat Governor of the nation’s largest state looks like a pretty sure bet to be winner tonight after the polls close at 8 PM PT tonight

No word if the APA-repped Ruck will be doing driving duty again for POTUS anytime soon

We do know he’ll be back on HBO on October 17 along with the rest of Succession‘s psychologically cannibalistic Roy clan of Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, the Cousin Greg portraying Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass & slippery son-in-law Matthew Macfadyen

