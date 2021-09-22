STXtelevision & Reel One Entertainment Partner On English Language Adaptation of Belgian Series ‘Team Chocolate’

EXCLUSIVE: An English adaptation of the hit Belgian series Team Chocolate will be produced by STXtelevision and Reel One Entertainment after acquiring the rights from Wild Bunch TV.

The award-winning original tells the story of Jasper Bloom, a young man with Down’s syndrome who begins working with a diverse team of employees with a range of disabilities. He falls in love with one of his colleagues but their love story is interrupted when she’s whisked away to another city. So Jasper hits the road with his new friends on a journey of adventure and self-discovery not only for Jasper but for his wider community.

STXtelevision and Reel One are committed to casting the show with the same character-specific attention, authenticity, and care that was a hallmark of the original series.

“We were struck by Team Chocolate’s honest and unbarred portrayal of lives within a community we don’t often see authentically adapted for the screen, and we’re excited to be bringing the story to English-speaking audiences,” said Jada Miranda, President of Creative Development and Production, STXtelevision. “We are thrilled to work with our co-production collaborators at Reel One and Wild Bunch who came to the table with the same priorities. Together, we aim to approach development and production with the same verve, confidence, and beauty that makes the original series so special.”

Adds Tom Berry, CEO of Reel One Entertainment, “We needed a partner that shared our passion for this project and STX’s enthusiasm, commitment, and creative chops makes them the ideal co-producer for Team Chocolate. De Mensen did such a great job with the original series and we can’t wait to get started on this exciting new adventure for Jasper and his friends.”

STX Global TV Distribution executive Danny Goldman brought the project to the studio. Richard Frankie negotiated the deal for the rights to the series on behalf of STXtelevision.

