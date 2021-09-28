Studiocanal Reups The Picture Company’s Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman For Multi-Year Deal After Prolific Run

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and The Picture Company have entered into a new multi-year pact with the aim to make two-three films a year along with an infiltration into TV by Picture Company Co-Founders Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman.

The producers combined have made some of Studiocanal’s most successful films including the Liam Neeson thriller vehicles Unknown, Non-Stop and The Commuter, and they just released the Netflix action breakout Gunpowder Milkshake,. The films were all mid-level budget actioners that became profitable global hits for the studio. They’ll keep making those films for the Canal Plus library and Studiocanal’s streaming service output deals, but under the new deal, Rona and Heineman will lean into European theatrical co-productions and television for global audiences.

Studiocanal and the producers are in the early stages of a sequel on Navot Papushado’s Karen Gillan starrer, Gunpowder Milkshake, which was the number one streaming title overall the week Netflix released it in July. The studio and producers recently wrapped production on their 4th high-concept Liam Neeson collaboration, Retribution, which is based on the Spanish film El desconocido. Predator’s Nimrod Antal is directing and Jaume Collet-Serra’s Ombra is also producing. The film stars Undoing breakout Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion and Matthew Modine.

The studio and producers have a full slate of films on deck, which include the high-concept genre thriller Baghead, which director Alberto Corredor expanded from his scary short film, with Witcher’s Freya Allan and Bridgerton‘s Ruby Barker starring and production beginning next month in Berlin. Also upcoming is Role Play, which starts next spring with Flight Attendant and Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuocco starring and producing with The Picture Company.

The producers and Studiocanal just won an auction to acquire the high-concept podcast Shipworm for a film from Lime Town creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. They are also developing films from the studio’s vast library, including Bedroom Window, which has Abby Ajayi to write, Agatha Christie’s Endless Night, and a retelling of the Daphne du Maurier classic Don’t Look Now.

On the TV side, the studio and producers are developing an International series adaptation of the Johnnie To film Drug War, with Jett’s Sebastian Gutierrez is writing to direct.

Outside of Studiocanal, The Picture Company last year released the Amblin Partners/Focus thriller Come Play, and Rona and Heineman are among the producers working on the Bob Dylan bio pic Going Electric from Searchlight Pictures with Timothee Chalamet to play Dylan and James Mangold directing, as well as a remake of the Studiocanal library title, John Carpenter’s Escape From New York, at 20th Century Studios. They recently set up a feature adaptation of the cult comic Mercy Sparks at MGM as well.

“Andrew and Alex are incredible partners and an absolute joy to work with,” said “Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production, Ron Halpern. “We are so excited about our next slate of films with The Picture Company, which has become an essential brand for Studiocanal, as their films remain in high demand by audiences worldwide.”

Said Rona and Heineman: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Studiocanal. The support we have been given, especially from Anna Marsh and Ron Halpern he’s been incredible and we look forward to many more projects and years of working together.”

The Picture Company recently signed with UTA for representation.