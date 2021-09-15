‘Stranded Asset’: Sam Richardson To Star In Universal Pic He Penned With Jen D’Angelo; Chris Pratt To Produce

Sam Richardson (Veep, The Tomorrow War) is set to star in Stranded Asset, an action comedy he penned with Jen D’Angelo (Hocus Pocus 2), which Chris Pratt is producing for Universal Pictures.

The film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Pratt is producing under his Indivisible Productions banner, which has a first-look deal with Universal. The companies are also currently developing the recently announced Saigon Bodyguards, which will reunite Pratt with his Avengers collaborators, the Russo Brothers, along with actor Wu Jing.

Stranded Asset comes on the heels of Skydance’s sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War, which Pratt exec produced and starred in alongside Richardson.

Richardson is a SAG Award-winning actor, writer and producer who also recently starred in IFC horror comedy Werewolves Within, and will next be seen in Lord and Miller’s Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy series, The Afterparty. He has also appeared on the film side in HBO Max’s Superintelligence and Focus Features’ Oscar winner Promising Young Woman, among other titles. He’s best known on the TV side for his turn as Veep’s Richard Splett, and has also featured in such series as HouseBroken, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Woke, and Bojack Horseman.

D’Angelo is a writer, producer and actor who most recently sold an Untitled Sister Comedy to Netflix starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. She was the on-set writer, along with Richardson, for The Tomorrow War, and also penned Hocus Pocus 2, an anticipated sequel to Walt Disney Pictures’ classic 1993 Halloween pic, which will enter production this fall.

Richardson is represented by UTA, Artists First Inc. and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman. D’Angelo is repped by UTA, Artists First Inc., and attorneys Ginsburg Daniels LLP. Pratt is with UTA, Rise Management and Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern.