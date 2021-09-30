‘Salem’s Lot’: Stephen King New Line Movie Adds John Benjamin Hickey

EXCLUSIVE: Recent The Inheritance Tony nominee John Benjamin Hickey is set to play Father Callahan in New Line’s big feature adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling novel Salem’s Lot which is hitting theaters in the Warner Bros. post Labor Day holiday corridor of Sept. 9, 2022.

Hickey joins previously announced Lewis Pullman (Ben Mears), Alfre Woodard (Dr. Cody), Makenzie Leigh (Susan Norton), Bill Camp (Matthew Burke), Spencer Treat Clark (Mike Ryerson), and Pilou Asbæk (Straker) in the Gary Dauberman adapted and directed feature.

In the movie, author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire. As we previously reported, New Line is reteaming with their Conjuring universe and It franchise content creators, including Dauberman, producers James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster and Roy Lee for Vertigo and Mark Wolper. Dauberman, Michael Bederman, Vertigo’s Andrew Childs and Atomic Monster’s Judson Scott are executive producing.

Hickey is currently preparing to make his Broadway directorial debut with the revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, following a sold out run at the Colonial Theatre in Boston. Hickey played Henry Wilcox in the acclaimed play The Inheritance on Broadway and in the West End of London, for which he won an Outer Critics Circle Award and was nominated for a Tony Award. His latest movie Sublet premiered at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. He can also be seen starring in Mapplethorpe alongside Matt Smith, the critically acclaimed Netflix release Tallulah, the Barack Obama biopic Barry, and Scott Cooper’s Hostiles. Other credits include The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Truth, Big Stone Gap, Get on Up, Pitch Perfect, Flags of Our Fathers, The Anniversary Party, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and The Taking of the Pelham 123.

In television, he received an Emmy Award nomination for his work on the Showtime series The Big C. Most recently, he starred opposite Uzo Aduba in the fourth season of In Treatment. Hickey later went on to star in the critically acclaimed WGN America series Manhattan. Other TV credits include, The Good Wife, Modern Family, Hannibal, The New Normal, Sex and the City, Law & Order, and Mom. On Broadway, Hickey won the 2011 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play and a Drama Desk Award for his performance in The Normal Heart. He is repped by ICM Partners and MGMT Entertainment