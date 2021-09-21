Stephen Colbert Lands Animated Projects ‘Fairview’ & ‘Washingtonia’ At Comedy Central

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert is expanding his relationship with Comedy Central.

The host of The Late Show has scored two new animated projects – a series and a feature – at the ViacomCBS network where he used to host The Colbert Report.

He is exec producing half-hour topical comedy series Fairview and animated feature Washingtonia, which both come from CBS Studios.

The deal, which comes on the heels of MTV Entertainment Studios’ new deal with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes after it launched the Colbert-EP’d talk show Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God.

The series and the feature come from the team behind Paramount+’s Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, which was recently nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series at the Emmys, and Showtime’s Our Cartoon President.

Fairview is a hyper-topical eight-episode series that looks at how national politics causes wild small-town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor Kelly Sampson.

The show is created and executive produced by RJ Fried with Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tim Luecke, Kim Gamble, Mike Leech and Zach Smilovitz as executive producers. Grant Gish is the executive producer with co-executive producer Sachi Ezura and supervising producer Michael Stanger for MTV Entertainment Group.

Washingtonia is an animated feature about a rising political star and his deeply incompetent staff navigating the way deeper incompetence of Washington. Created and executive produced by RJ Fried with Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Mike Leech, Tim Luecke and Zach Smilovitz as executive producers. Grant Gish is the executive producer with co-executive producer Sachi Ezura and supervising producer Michael Stanger for MTV Entertainment Group.

The animated push comes as MTV Entertainment also has a Beavis and Butt-head movie from Mike Judge coming on Paramount+ ahead of the new series on Comedy Central. Meanwhile, these projects join CBS Studio animated series including The Harper House, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy and Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News.

“I am so excited to participate in this press release, but I should mention that my deal for Fairview and Washingtonia is not yet closed,” joked Colbert. “The main sticking point is money. I want more and they don’t want me to have more. I look forward to airing these projects as soon as this issue is resolved.”

“As we continue to double down on adult animation, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Fairview and Washingtonia to Comedy Central in partnership with Stephen and our friends at CBS Studios,” added Nina Diaz, President of Content & CCO, MTVE and Chief Creative Officer Unscripted & Animation, Paramount+. “These two irreverent satires fit squarely into the Comedy Central brand – hilarious, sophisticated, and, of course, with politics at the center of it all.”