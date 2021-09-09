‘Vida’ & ‘Togetherness’ EP Stephanie Langhoff Strikes First-Look Deal With Boat Rocker

Stephanie Langhoff, exec producer of Starz’ Vida and former Duplass Brothers Productions President, has launched her own production company and struck a first-look deal with Boat Rocker.

Langhoff, who exec produced series including Togetherness during her time with the Duplass brothers, has set up High Tide Productions. She will develop TV, digital projects and feature films under the deal.

It is the latest partnership for the American Rust and Invasion producer, which has struck first-look deals with the likes of Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions and TeaTime Pictures with Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly.

As President of Jay and Mark Duplass’ firm, Langhoff also produced films including Jeff, Who Lives at Home and The Do-Deca-Pentathlon as well as The Bronze, The Skeleton Twins, and Safety Not Guaranteed. Prior to that she was an executive at Revolution Studios in New York.

“Stephanie is a formidable producer with a strong track record of bringing unforgettable character-driven stories to life on-screen,” said Katie O’Connell Marsh, Vice-Chair, Boat Rocker Studios. “All of us at Boat Rocker are excited to collaborate with her as she builds out a diverse slate of original content with leading creative partners.”

Watch on Deadline

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Katie and the incredible Boat Rocker team as they continue building upon their impressive foundation of compelling content,” said Langhoff. “I look forward to adding unique voices, rich characters and original stories to the fold.”