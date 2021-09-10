Stephan James To Star Opposite Lena Headey In ‘Beacon 23’ Drama Series For Spectrum Originals & AMC Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Homecoming star Stephan James has been tapped as the male lead in Beacon 23, Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks’ psychological thriller series based on the book by Hugh Howey.

The series is produced by Boat Rocker Studios and Spectrum Originals. James will exec produce alongside his co-star Lena Headey, who will also executive produce through her production company, Peephole Productions, as part of her first-look deal Boat Rocker Studios.

James will play the keeper of Beacon 23, a man living in complete solitude at the edge of the universe, a condition that is eating away at his sanity. Plagued by the scars and secrets of the past, he is thrown into a tense conflict with a woman bearing secrets as deep as his own.

Created by Zak Penn, the suspenseful thriller follows two people, whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. Headey’s Aster mysteriously finds her way to a lonely beacon keeper, on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space. A tense battle of wills unfolds as James’ keeper begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

2020-21 Spectrum Originals Pilots & Series Orders

Co-commissioned by Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks, Beacon 23 will have a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum before becoming an AMC original with a second window across AMC Networks platforms.

Penn and Headey executive produce with Ira Steven Behr, Tina Thor, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios.

James starred in Amazon’s Homecoming, based on the podcast, and Ava DuVernay’s Selma. He has also starred in If Beale Street Could Talk, Quibi’s #FreeRayShawn and will next be seen in National Champions for STX in November 24. He is currently in production on the Apple TV drama series Surface.

James is represented by CAA, Norbert Abrams of Noble Caplan Abrams, Range MP, Viewpoint and Jeff Bernstein of Jackoway Tyerman.