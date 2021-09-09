‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Teaser Reveals What Original Characters Are Returning

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is revealing which original franchise characters will be returning as well as who some of the new characters are that are joining the fold.

In a new featurette released on Star Trek Day, previously announced cast members are seen for the first time in costume as they confirm the roles they’ll play. The reveals include Celia Rose Gooding will star as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush portrays Nurse Christine Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun is Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong will bring to life La’an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia is Lt. Erica Ortegas, and newly announced Bruce Horak will portray Hemmer.

Also making an appearance are Ethan Peck, Anson Mount, and Rebecca Romijn reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of the Sonequa Martin-Green-led Discovery—Spock, Christopher Pike, and Number One, respectively.

The new Paramount+ series is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise almost right up to the reign of Captain Kirk.

The Strange New Worlds‘ premiere episode is written by Star Trek: Picard EP Akiva Goldsman from a story the Oscar winner wrote with Kurtzman and fellow EP Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode.

Watch the teaser above.